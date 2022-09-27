Now Nord Steam 1 Lost Pressure in a Catastrophic Event – Update!

On Monday, Russia’s Norstream 2 Pipeline from Russia to Germany lost pressure from 300 to 7 bars due to a catastrophic event. The cause is unknown.
Now, Disclose TV reveals that following the pressure drop in Nord Stream 2, the operator reports that a pressure drop has also been recorded in both lines of Nord Stream 1. He decried the “unprecedented damage.”
“The damage that occurred in one day simultaneously at three lines of offshore pipelines of the Nord Stream system are unprecedented,” the company, Nord Stream AG, said in a statement to Russian state news agencies.
It Could Be Sabotage, and It Is Catastrophic
European officials said that the damage may have been sabotage. “It is hard to imagine that it is accidental,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in Poland, according to the Danish newspaper Politiken. “We cannot rule out sabotage, but it is too early to conclude.”
According to Denmark, the leaking natural-gas is erupting like geysers.
Video of the geysers:
Se video og fotos af gaslækagerne på Nord Stream 1 og 2-gasledningerne i Østersøen på https://t.co/pj96CN7CDB: https://t.co/7bgt8TljaH #dkforsvar pic.twitter.com/I1zEPaBLYO
— Forsvaret (@forsvaretdk) September 27, 2022
German officials are suggesting the pressure drops may have been a targeted attack. Can you think of potential culprits? Who? Let us know. We wonder about the CIA or Ukraine or the German State? The US Navy is in the area, but there is no evidence yet of sabotage. According to the Teller Report, an investigation is considering the possibility that the German State sabotaged the lines.
Ukraine’s Zelensky believes it was sabotaged by Russia but presented no evidence.
‘Coincidentally,’ at the same time, Germans have been protesting by the thousands, demanding Nord Stream be restarted. This seems to put an end to that request.
1000s of Germans protest against Scholz’s policies and demand opening of Nord Stream 2… https://t.co/qUVKeFmIpM
— Danijela (@Danijela071) September 26, 2022
More Information
Reuters reports, Sweden’s Maritime Authority said on Tuesday it had issued a warning of two leaks on the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Swedish and Danish waters, shortly after a leak on the nearby Nord Stream 2 project was discovered.
“There are two leaks on Nord Stream 1 – one in Swedish economic zone and one in Danish economic zone. They are very near each other,” a Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) spokesperson told Reuters.
There was an explosion.
Watch this – great info on the engineering of the pipelines:
Victoria Nuland NS2 will not move forward. Apparently she accomplished her goad.
https://twitter.com/StateDept/status/1486818088016355336
7 bars is the normal maintenance pressure in the lines. NS2 has never had a drop of energy flow through it. There is no proof that there has been sabotage. There is proof that the Germans rejected NS2 and the EU has banned importation of Russian energy. Russia has been reducing the flow, and now has stopped the flow.
If I do not pay at a store, I get no products.
This seems to be a distraction from the self destructive western policies.
It is disturbing how incapable the West is of presenting decent and honest information. Instead the West panics, it refuses to buy Russian energy, and the flow stops, red alert.
US military stationed at the island of Bornholm.
https://www.thelocal.dk/20220407/danish-pm-rebuts-russian-ambassador-over-bornholm-comments/
https://www.dvidshub.net/news/422733/us-military-makes-history-baltic-sea
Evidently explosions were confirmed in Sweden. US Navy was in the area with Sikorsky Strike Hawk helicopters circling the area. Interesting how the Navy is using underwater unmanned drones in the Baltic Sea as reported in June.
https://seapowermagazine.org/baltops-22-a-perfect-opportunity-for-research-and-resting-new-technology/
I must doubt that. Saboteurs are not so obvious. The lines could be damaged without noisy explosives. Explosions that deep may not be easily detected.
The main saboteurs of energy transport to Europe are themselves, the corrupt leftist European governments. Hungary, Italy and others are going to defy the communist EU.