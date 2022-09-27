Now Nord Steam 1 Lost Pressure in a Catastrophic Event – Update!

On Monday, Russia’s Norstream 2 Pipeline from Russia to Germany lost pressure from 300 to 7 bars due to a catastrophic event. The cause is unknown.

Now, Disclose TV reveals that following the pressure drop in Nord Stream 2, the operator reports that a pressure drop has also been recorded in both lines of Nord Stream 1. He decried the “unprecedented damage.”

“The damage that occurred in one day simultaneously at three lines of offshore pipelines of the Nord Stream system are unprecedented,” the company, Nord Stream AG, said in a statement to Russian state news agencies.

It Could Be Sabotage, and It Is Catastrophic

European officials said that the damage may have been sabotage. “It is hard to imagine that it is accidental,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in Poland, according to the Danish newspaper Politiken. “We cannot rule out sabotage, but it is too early to conclude.”

According to Denmark, the leaking natural-gas is erupting like geysers.

Video of the geysers:

Se video og fotos af gaslækagerne på Nord Stream 1 og 2-gasledningerne i Østersøen på https://t.co/pj96CN7CDB: https://t.co/7bgt8TljaH #dkforsvar pic.twitter.com/I1zEPaBLYO — Forsvaret (@forsvaretdk) September 27, 2022

German officials are suggesting the pressure drops may have been a targeted attack. Can you think of potential culprits? Who? Let us know. We wonder about the CIA or Ukraine or the German State? The US Navy is in the area, but there is no evidence yet of sabotage. According to the Teller Report, an investigation is considering the possibility that the German State sabotaged the lines.

Ukraine’s Zelensky believes it was sabotaged by Russia but presented no evidence.

‘Coincidentally,’ at the same time, Germans have been protesting by the thousands, demanding Nord Stream be restarted. This seems to put an end to that request.

1000s of Germans protest against Scholz’s policies and demand opening of Nord Stream 2… https://t.co/qUVKeFmIpM — Danijela (@Danijela071) September 26, 2022

Reuters reports, Sweden’s Maritime Authority said on Tuesday it had issued a warning of two leaks on the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Swedish and Danish waters, shortly after a leak on the nearby Nord Stream 2 project was discovered.

“There are two leaks on Nord Stream 1 – one in Swedish economic zone and one in Danish economic zone. They are very near each other,” a Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) spokesperson told Reuters.

There was an explosion.

Watch this – great info on the engineering of the pipelines:

