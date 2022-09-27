Leftists Look to a USA with One Billion People

Konrad Putzier, a real estate reporter for the Wall Street Journal, warns that the US is running short of land for housing. These warnings are becoming more frequent. The NY Times recently published an article along the same lines. The point of the article is to loosen zoning regulations. At the same time, the Left’s latest ideological precept is to encourage more and more immigration until we have one billion people in the United States.

Mr. Putzier cites brokers blaming interest rates and construction costs for weighing down the land market as other parts of the real estate market are starting to slow.

Some landowners worry about a downturn similar to the 2008 financial crisis when home and land values plummeted after years of debt-fueled excess.

According to Putzier, “Still, the lack of supply and the strong demand means land prices will likely continue to rise in the long term, economists and investors say.”

He didn’t mention it, but the government is increasing taxes in certain areas, making it too difficult for people to buy even small single-family starter homes.

GIVE UP ON ZONING

The author then blames zoning regulations, although they prevent overcrowding and traffic jams while preserving the neighborhood’s character.

But, keep in mind that leftists want one billion people here.

[As part of Agenda 2030, the government wants zoning gone. Zoning keeps control of the land locally instead of federally.]

Because developers can’t stack homes on top of each other without single-family or similar zoning, they need more land for each housing unit. That is driving demand for land, pushing up prices.

It also forces builders to look for lots farther away from the city, where they run into new restrictions. Counties put moratoriums on loosening up zoning regulations.

Builders want to put us all up in city high rises, and so does the government.

“Inadequate infrastructure is also boosting land inflation. In Nashville, for example, commutes have been getting longer as the population grows and traffic jams worsen, U.S. census data shows.” Putzier said more public transit is needed.

In 2018, Nashville voters rejected a proposal to build a light-rail system and expand bus service. How ever, will they fit the one billion people in the country without government transit everywhere?

According to real-estate brokerage Redfin, apartment rents in Nashville rose 31% in the year ending in June.

The article concludes, “Most economists say municipalities need to relax zoning rules and other restrictions to bring down land inflation and build more housing.” The author blames municipalities for not wanting to spend money on infrastructure and homeowners for wanting to see their home values rise.

You can see the danger here since the Left wants single-family suburban housing eliminated. It’s part of the Agenda 2030 plan.

ONE BILLION PEOPLE

At the same time, the national bestseller is One Billion Americans, The Case for Thinking Bigger. The author, Matthew Yglesias, is a far-left blogger and journalist who writes for Slate, The Atlantic, and The American Prospect. He’s a senior editor at VOX. All of those publications are extremely far-left. He’s a NY-DC guy.

When Hillary Clinton was running for president in 2016, she addressed her Wall Street donors in a closed fundraising meeting. Rumors revealed that she felt the USA could accommodate another 350 million people. Yglesias wants a billion. They all want massive influxes of impoverished, uneducated people, including criminals from around the world, or they would speak against open borders.

In 2015, Biden, sitting next to Alejandro Mayorkas, our current DHS secretary, talked about wanting non-white foreigners to pour into the country. Skin color, an immutable characteristic, is insignificant, but not to racist Democrats, our social engineers.

Watch:

