Red Pope Launches Inclusive Capitalism to Make It Look Moral

The Klaus Schwab World Economic Forum came up with a new way to sell The Great Reset and the New World Order. They’ve come up with another euphemism – Inclusive Capitalism. Inclusive Capitalism is Agenda 2030. When we reviewed this new council, we failed to say much about the Pope’s involvement. The movement needs him since the elites pushing this need the face of morality – the Red Pope.

Pope Francis, who has a strong belief in the science of climate change, called upon world leaders in 2017 to “listen to the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor, who suffer most because of the unbalanced ecology.”

We don’t doubt he’s sincere in that or thinks he is, but he is involved in politics and he’s pushing corporate collectivism.

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican has announced quite a number of members who don’t seem all that moral to us. It’s also hard to understand why they get to determine the future of the world. And they’re doing it without government involvement. That does destroy sovereignty.

According to their website, “The Council is a global nonprofit organization that joins moral and market imperatives to build a more inclusive, sustainable, and trusted economic system that addresses the needs of our people and the planet.”

The site welcomed 17 new members. They’re all corporations. Do we really want to pretend corporations running the world is going to be moral? Apparently, Red Francis, the face of the movement by corporations, believes it.

The members are all corporate bigwigs. Check for yourself. They all stand to make a fortune but trust them to be moral. They aren’t engaging small business, the backbone of capitalism. Instead, they’re engaging the titans of crony capitalism under the guise of making capitalism more inclusive. It will make them a lot richer and more powerful. Companies like Facebook are already wealthier than many nations.

Red Francis has become a tool of corporate elites. He’s not only the face of the movement. He is a globalist who thinks they will redistribute the wealth and help the poor. You can see who the guardians [global elitists] are here. They’re all globalists who will take from the middle class until it no longer exists.

Lynn Forester de Rothschild is a Founding and Managing Partner of Inclusive Capital Partners, and while they are generous philanthropists, if she’s sincere, she’s misguided.

She explained why the Pope is important.

“By December, the Paris climate accord had been signed. You had every reason to believe that there was a greater sense of the common good.

“That is why I reached out to the Holy Father, because I think that a lot of what it will take to change behavior is a moral and ethical reawakening. It’s not just policy, it’s not just taxes, it’s not just reforming labor laws – all of which are important. But at the core of it, it has to come from common decency.

“God did not invent the corporation. Society allows a corporation to exist, gives shareholders limited liability, and expects something in return. I believe that CEOs and boards are willing to share the wealth and do more. We need to profitably solve the problems of people and planet. That’s why business exists.

They’re collectivists and that should terrify sovereign nations who believe in the rights of the individual.

THE NEW MEMBERS ARE JUST AS BAD

Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ayala Group

Pascal Blanqué, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Global Head of Institutional Business, Chief Investment Officer, and Member of the Executive Committee, Amundi

Tory Cenaj, Founder and Publisher, Partners in Digital Health

Trevor Jackson, Chairman, Mal Research and Development

Selmin Karatas, President, Kazani

Mohamed Khaori, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Beleap

Karl P. Kilb III, Chief Executive Officer, Boloro Global Limited

Albert B. Maggio, Jr., Managing Member, CRGO Law

Jane Murray, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Peacebeam

Marco Nori, Chief Executive Officer, Insolfin

Frederik Otto, Founder, The Sustainability Report

Chase P. Patterson, Chief Executive Officer, Patterson Construction Group

Giampiero Pranteda, Founder, Sbeem

Ramez Sousou, Founder, Co-Chair and Co-CEO, TowerBrook Capital Partners

Mike Visconti, Founder, V12 Marketing

Tez Ward, Founder, Simfoni

Stuart Williams, Founder and Chairman, In Place Impact

Inclusive Capitalism looks like a mission of arrogant elitists turning the world to feudalism.



