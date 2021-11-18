Biden Clown Show Stars a Communist Lying During Her Hearing

















All of Biden’s appointees to the Democrat clown show are similar. Biden is the biggest clown. He is destroying the US, destroying fossil fuels, pushing inflation, opening our borders, and so much more.

Perhaps his most obviously destructive clown candidate is a communist who is out of the closet.

NOMINATING SAULE MAKES IT CLEAR DEMS WANT COMMUNISM

Communist Saule Omarova is in line for the comptroller of the currency but wants to end all banks as we know them in favor of a central bank under the Federal Reserve. She also wants an end to all fossil fuels.

The Moscow U graduate, who loves to write about Marxism and Lenin, and who was once arrested for retail theft is just as impressive as the domestic terrorist who lied to become chief of the Bureau of Land Management. In fact, she’s also as impressive as Black nationalist Kristen Clark.

Clowns, all of them.

THE CLOWN DEFENSE OF SAULE OMAROVA

“A lot of the smaller players in that industry are going to probably go bankrupt in short order – at least we want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change, right?” Omarova added.

On Thursday, Omarova, during her nomination hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, blamed “poor phrasing” for her comments to bankrupt oil and natural gas companies.

Far-Left Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-OH) asked Omarova a setup question so she could deceive the American people with a lie. Brown asked, “Do you want to bankrupt natural gas companies?”

“Absolutely not. That was poor phrasing,” Omarova replied. That is a lie. (video below).

Watch:

Biden Nominee Saule Omarova Disavows her own Words about Bankrupting Oil Companies “Poor Phrasing” pic.twitter.com/0fIgNalmMi — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 18, 2021

THERE IS NOTHING CONFUSING ABOUT WHAT SHE SAID! THIS IS WHAT SHE SAID. IT WAS NOT POOR PHRASING.

Biden nominee Saule Omarova saying the quiet part out loud. On the oil, coal and gas industries: “We want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change.” pic.twitter.com/luMR2HEMK9 — BidenNoms, A Project of AAF (@bidennoms) November 9, 2021

