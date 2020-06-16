HomePoliticsThe Latest NewsUS Now they’re looting off moving trains in Chicago By M. Dowling - June 16, 2020 4 DJ Hitmann, a YouTuber, took this video of the Chicago citizens looting a moving train. It was too crazy not to share with you. I guess they’d better lock the cars of the trains from now on. Watch: PowerInbox
They’re just bypassing the middle man by looting the RR instead of WalMart to get their Chinese TVs.
The user who posted that also had this on his channel.
chop chop as the chinese say…
In addition to not being prosecuted by the soros D.A., the “media” will be giving them points for creativity.
bplm! (black panther’s lives matter)