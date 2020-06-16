Now they’re looting off moving trains in Chicago

By
M. Dowling
-
4

DJ Hitmann, a YouTuber, took this video of the Chicago citizens looting a moving train. It was too crazy not to share with you.

I guess they’d better lock the cars of the trains from now on.

Watch:

4 COMMENTS

  5. In addition to not being prosecuted by the soros D.A., the “media” will be giving them points for creativity.

    bplm! (black panther’s lives matter)

