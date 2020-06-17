Rick Wilson trended on Twitter all day after making a fool of himself

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Rick Wilson is trending on Twitter for one of the stranger reasons. The Globalist trash-talker found a tweet from eight years ago by the President’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and as a result, he will never eat Domino’s Pizza again.

What offended him is she complimented Domino’s when she was 24 and they thanked her.

Domino’s owned them with their reply today which was, “Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya.”

The replies in favor of Wilson’s bizarro viewpoint were crazy too. Many agreed with him! They don’t plan to go to Domino’s but they probably don’t anyway.

There were some good ones, I will share with you. I’m not bothering with the crazies tonight.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply