Rick Wilson trended on Twitter all day after making a fool of himself

Rick Wilson is trending on Twitter for one of the stranger reasons. The Globalist trash-talker found a tweet from eight years ago by the President’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and as a result, he will never eat Domino’s Pizza again.

What offended him is she complimented Domino’s when she was 24 and they thanked her.

Domino’s owned them with their reply today which was, “Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya.”

Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya. — Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) June 16, 2020

The replies in favor of Wilson’s bizarro viewpoint were crazy too. Many agreed with him! They don’t plan to go to Domino’s but they probably don’t anyway.

There were some good ones, I will share with you. I’m not bothering with the crazies tonight.

2012 was a good year for tweets. pic.twitter.com/tX74uQLC5d — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 16, 2020

You need a psychiatrist — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 16, 2020

.@TheRickWilson How terrified is the Deep Dip Shit State? Globalist eunuch, Rick Wilson NWO Sewer terrorist, thinks a sweet 8 year old courtesy tweet can be used to terrorize and subjugate a major American brand to kneel to the NWO Sewer. — TakeBackOurMedia (@TakeOurMedia) June 16, 2020

Did you seriously dig through 8 years of tweets to find one from Domino’s where they responded to a young woman when she was 24? Who, then, 8 years later worked for a politician you dislike, just to try to get Domino’s to do what? Work on their clairvoyance? pic.twitter.com/uHhzPgo9i7 — Jon (@faroutmadman) June 16, 2020

They killed it 8 years ago? Dude, c’mon. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 16, 2020