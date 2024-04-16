NPR Editor Told the Truth and Gets His “Final Warning”

M DOWLING
NPR senior editor Uri Berliner, who told the truth about NPR’s dishonest reporting, which everyone knew anyway, was suspended for five days. The new Woke CEO said it was his “final warning.”

CEO Katherine Maher was a controversial new hire. Berliner had hoped she’d be different, but she’s worse.

Maybe liberal Berliner gave up on his efforts to bring NPR back to the middle in reporting. For whatever reason, he wrote a scathing review of NPR’s credibility with great examples.

Berliner’s comments were “profoundly disrespectful, hurtful, and demeaning,” Maher claimed.

The 42-year-old Maher bemoaned that his long, revealing essay was “a criticism of our people based on who we are.”

But that’s the point – isn’t it? It’s who they are – dishonest reporters, biased by ideology.

Berliner shot back at Maher and said that she had “denigrated” his journalistic integrity. He is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who has worked at NPR for 25 years.

Meanwhile, NPR’s new CEO has a history of making extremely biased remarks.
  • In 2018, she claimed on Twitter that “Donald Trump is a racist,” without providing any evidence.
  • Maher is a radical leftist. We shouldn’t fund NPR.
  • “I mean, sure, looting is counterproductive,” Maher said in 2020 about the BLM riots. “But it’s hard to be mad about protests not prioritizing the private property of a system of oppression founded on treating people’s ancestors as private property.”
  • She has also complained about “white privilege.”
  • “White silence is complicity,” she scolded. “If you are white, today is the day to start a conversation in your community.”

Katherine Maher was previously the CEO of the Wikimedia Foundation and has held communications roles for HSBC, UNICEF, and the World Bank.

Maher is a globalist Marxist.

Her illogical leftist tweets keep coming.


