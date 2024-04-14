NPR Is Not Changing a Thing After Corruption Exposed

Uri Berliner wrote a detailed and accurate essay in the Free Press about the corruption of NPR’s reporting. It holds weight since he is a senior editor and a man of the left.

The new NPR CEO, Katherine Maher, reacted badly, and there is no hope or change coming from the outlet. It’s going to stay biased and unethical just as it is. Good to know since the taxpayer gives them megabucks.

Maher didn’t respond to the substance or the specific evidence. Instead, she said it was “profoundly disrespectful, hurtful, and demeaning” to his colleagues.

Telling the truth at NPR is actually an act of courage.

In a memo to staff on Friday, Maher told the staff that Berliner attacked not only “the quality of our editorial process and the integrity of our journalists” but “our people on the basis of who we are.”

In case you haven’t noticed, who they are, they are woke leftists.

…Maher responded to none of these specific points in substance. Instead, she attacks Berliner as “profoundly disrespectful, hurtful, and demeaning” to his colleagues by calling out the company for its political bias. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 14, 2024

Professor Turley, who also likes his free speech, responded in an article here.

Here is an excerpt:

In dismissing the criticism of bias, Maher adopted a spin common on law faculties where Republicans and conservatives have been largely purged. When confronted on the lack of ideological diversity, faculty often express disbelief that anyone would assume that they are biased simply because they continue to effectively bar republicans, libertarians, or conservatives.

Many also insist that there are more important forms of diversity than ideological or political perspectives. The result is the faculties today largely stretch from the left to the far left in terms of diversity.

Maher offered a similar spin while suggesting (falsely) that Berliner was somehow opposed to a diverse workplace:

“It is deeply simplistic to assert that the diversity of America can be reduced to any particular set of beliefs, and faulty reasoning to infer that identity is determinative of one’s thoughts or political leanings. Each of our colleagues are here because they are excellent, accomplished professionals with an intense commitment to our work: we are stronger because of the work we do together, and we owe each other our utmost respect. We fulfill our mission best when we look and sound like the country we serve.”

