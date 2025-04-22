Tesla Vandal Was Not Criminally Charged, Will Pay Restitution

The Gov. Walz employee who vandalized multiple Teslas, 33-year-old Dylan Bryan Adams, will not be criminally charged. He caused over $20,000 in damages to random Teslas belonging to six innocent victims. He will avoid having a criminal record.

Adams works as a Fiscal Policy Analyst for the State of Minnesota.

It looks like he took Gov. Walz’s comments to heart. Walz publicly announced that he follows the decline in Tesla stock with glee. He wants a great American car company to crash and burn.

BREAKING: Soros-backed Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says Dylan Bryan Adams will NOT be charged after allegedly causing $20,000 in damages vandalizing Teslas in Minneapolis. Absolutely infuriating. pic.twitter.com/3Z4EIKeKZr — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 22, 2025

According to the Henenpin County website:

First-time offenders in the program are referred to Social Services. They are closely monitored to make sure they meet program expectations. The goals set include accountability, taking advantage of services offered, remaining law-abiding, completing community service, and paying restitution. Every successful diversion reduces costs in the criminal justice system and reduces the number of repeat offenders.

The Attorney’s Office:

“Our main priorities are to secure restitution for the victims and hold Mr. Adams accountable. As a result, we will file for pre-charge diversion to best facilitate both of those goals,” Hennepin County Attorney’s Office spokesperson Daniel Borgertpoepping told Fox 9. He may be charged in the future if he continues to commit crimes.

The Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement to Fox 9:

“The Minneapolis Police Department did its job. It identified and investigated a crime trend, identified, and arrested a suspect, and presented a case file to the Hennepin County Attorney Office for consideration of charges. This case impacted at least six different victims and totaled over $20,000 in damages. Any frustration related to the charging decision of the Hennepin County Attorney should be directed solely at her office. Our investigators are always frustrated when the cases they poured their hearts into are declined. In my experience, the victims in these cases often feel the same.”

Personally, I think he should be treated like a Republican and have a criminal record. They could give him probation as long as he makes restitution.

