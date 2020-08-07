NRA knew Cuomo/James attempt to destroy them was coming

Tom King warned the NRA that Cuomo would attempt to destroy them as an organization. As you likely know, New York’s Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit yesterday. She is attempting to dissolve the NRA, claiming misconduct by their administrators.

Statement from NY NRA Board Member Tom King:

“As stated in the complaint, I was privately warned by then NYAG Eric Schneiderman that Governor Cuomo was engineering an attack on the NRA. I was told Cuomo would use every resource to pursue his lifelong dream of defeating…

…the NRA, and an ‘investigation’ of our Association was on the horizon. I always expected better of the governor, and hoped he would rise up to honor the principles under which he was elected.

feel compelled to share this story today for all who hoped this state would put its people first – not use them as pawns to advance Cuomo’s partisan agenda.”

If Letitia James thought the NRA administration broke the law, she would charge and arrest them. She has nothing on them. It’s not at all suspicious that it’s 84 days before the election. This move to destroy the NRA is purely political.

The NRA President responded in a series of tweets:

This was a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend. You could have set your watch by it: the investigation was going to reach its crescendo as…

..we move into the 2020 election cycle. It’s a transparent attempt to score political points and attack the leading voice in opposition to the leftist agenda. This has been a power grab by a political opportunist – a desperate move that is part of a rank political vendetta.

Our members won’t be intimidated or bullied in their defense of political and constitutional freedom. As evidenced by the lawsuit filed by the NRA today against the NY AG, we not only will not shrink from this fight – we will confront it and prevail.

The NYAG’s actions are an affront to democracy and freedom. This is an unconstitutional, premeditated attack aiming to dismantle and destroy the NRA – the fiercest defender of America’s freedom at the ballot box for decades.

The NRA is well governed, financially solvent, and committed to good governance. We’re ready for the fight. Bring it on.”

The Republican Attorneys General called it a “partisan hit job.” Chairman Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote in part:

“Lawless liberals [leftists] have hit a new low in their pursuit of defunding the police, discarding the Second Amendment, and deterring our ability to protect ourselves. The New York Attorney General is shamefully abusing her power to target a political adversary, the same way a Saint Louis prosecutor did last month when she took guns away from citizens trying to protect themselves. This action is no different than what Democrats did during the shameful impeachment of President Trump: an attempt to use the levers of government to go after political opponents.”

“From their endorsement of the ‘defund the police’ movement to canceling our Founding Fathers and now canceling our founding principles, there has been a troubling pattern from the Democrat attorneys general in recent months. We must stop the madness. Fortunately, the American people can read the tealeaves of this lawsuit — it is a partisan hit job aime at empowering the mob and endangering law abiding citizens, who respect the Second Amendment.”

In what world does it make sense to have open borders, castrate the police, and then disarm the citizens?

Stand and fight!

From our cold, dead hands!

