Facebook offers users support if they have “extremist” family and friends



















If you will remember, Joe Biden recently put out a rather alarming, fascist document of a plan to deal with the faux white supremacy controversy.

The Biden administration wants people to turn in their family and neighbors. Keeping that in mind, Facebook is now sending warnings and support to users about potentially “extremist” friends. We wonder if there is a connection.

The Facebook Warning

“Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming an extremist?” one of the purported messages read. “We care about preventing extremism on Facebook. Others in your situation have received confidential support,” it adds before offering the button to “Get Support,” which ostensibly leads to another Facebook page about extremism.

RedState’s Kira Davis got this from a friend:

And others reported getting a warning that they may have been “exposed to harmful extremist content recently.” Actually, we got one of those. It didn’t say anything more. The only sites we were on were legacy media and conservative sites.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Thursday that the social media giant is currently running the warnings as a test.

“We are partnering with NGOs and academic experts in this space and hope to have more to share in the future,” the Facebook spox adds. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 1, 2021

Facebook is directing users to a variety of resources, including Life After Hate, an advocacy group that helps people leave violent far-right movements. Here’s our full story: https://t.co/9mUBQFG9Q2 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 1, 2021

Can you imagine a family member or friend doing this to you? Sadly, I can, and it would be the worst form of betrayal.

If it sounds CCP or Soviet-like to you, that’s because it is.

Democrats have been harassing social media for months, complaining they let extremism flourish on their platforms. Then there is the Biden plan to seek out and re-educate white supremacists.

Background of the Biden Document

“This involves creating contexts in which those who are family members or friends or co-workers know that there are pathways and avenues to raise concerns and seek help for those who they have perceived to be radicalizing and potentially radicalizing towards violence,” the Biden official said.

The Biden administration said it would also work with large technology companies on “increased information sharing” to help combat radicalization.

“Any particular tech company often knows its own platform very well,” the official noted. “But the government sees things — actually, threats of violence — across platforms. They see the relationship between online recruitment, radicalization, and violence in the physical world.”

Just in case you are unclear about who they might be referencing. The radicals they have pointed to, and the only radicals they have pointed to, are Republicans, Conservatives, Libertarians, Christians, Orthodox Jews, and, generally, Trump supporters.

