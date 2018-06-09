Numbskull Prof Asks God to ‘Remand Little Caucasians to the Suburbs’

The crazy white professor who hates white children has been banned from his favorite restaurant after a recent tirade. Rutgers University is investigating, but how did he get hired in the first place?

The professor’s Facebook post captured by The Daily Caller railed against white children eating in a Harlem restaurant while he was there.

“OK, officially, I now hate white people,” history professor James Livingston wrote in the post removed by Facebook for violating community standards. “I am a white people, for God’s sake, but can we keep them—us—us out of my neighborhood?”

Livingston complained about going to Harlem Shake, a restaurant known for its burgers and shakes, saying it was “overrun with little Caucasian a—holes who know their parents will approve of anything they do.”

He concluded: “I hereby resign from my race. F— these people. Yeah, I know, it’s about access to my dinner. F— you, too.”

The owners of the burger joint, Jelena Pasic and Dardra Coaxum, BANNED him from their establishment.

HE’S DOUBLING DOWN

He is standing by his original post and doesn’t understand the backlash. Here’s his follow up in which he asked “God” to “remand them [little Caucasians] to the suburbs”: