Whoopi Takes Heat for Lying & Smearing a Small Bakery

Whoopi turned 69 and wanted to celebrate with a New York specialty, Charlotte Russe cakes. That led to her lying about why a bakery said they couldn’t bake the cakes for her.

She appeared on The View two days ago and said the 145-year-old Holtermann bakery wouldn’t fulfill her request for the cakes because of her politics. As it happens, Jill Holtermann went public and explained she had a malfunctioning boiler, according to the New York Daily News. Holtermann said she isn’t political.

Despite the building’s 1930s origins and the unpredictable nature of antiquated equipment, Goldberg’s cakes were ready for pick-up on the morning of the show.

In her address on the daytime talk show, Goldberg noted, “Now, I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings, and the place that made these refused to make them for me,” jabbing at the bakery owners, as the New York Post reported. The statement set off speculation, leading many to wonder whether there was a deeper reason behind the baker not fulfilling her request.

Holtermann, in her explanation to Entertainment Weekly, highlighted the bakery’s predicament, saying, “I said to Whoopi, ‘I can’t do it right now.’ ‘We have so many things going on with my boiler. ‘ Because the building is from 1930, when she called me, I had no idea [if we could] be baking everything.”

Holtermann’s Bakery on Staten Island stands up to Whoopi Goldberg, she’s a liar pic.twitter.com/8JkHKnUBNk — Joel Churchill (@thenewpatriot15) November 15, 2024

Goldberg was given a reason and had no cause to think it was political. Yet, she went on her show to put the bakery in a bad light.

Whoopi should apologize, but that doesn’t seem likely.

Some reports say the Holtermanns are going to sue her. Whoopi lied and slandered them, so they probably have a case.

People came out in support of Holtermann. It’s a small business just trying to survive, and Whoopi, with her $60 million net worth, probably doesn’t understand the repercussions of her comments.

After #WhoopiGoldberg claimed that @Holtermanns Bakery on #StatenIsland refused to fill a large dessert order she’d made because of her politics, the lines are loooooong and constant here. A midday tour by the boro president aims to calm the controversy. More on @PIX11News. pic.twitter.com/JL2R3rP6Ga — James Ford (@jamesfordtv) November 15, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email