Trump campaign has binders full of evidence of NV voter fraud

A video released by Stop the Steal on Twitter shows a collection of 20 “binders full of evidence” of voter fraud collected in the days since the November 3 election.

Trump campaign representatives say they have even more binders filled to capacity. The evidence will be presented by the Trump campaign tomorrow in Nevada.

The person holding the camera asks, “Um, hey Jesse what is all this stuff?”

The other person responds, flatly, “This is evidence of voter fraud. Binders one through 20.”

“EXCLUSIVE: Trump camp has over 20 binders full of evidence of voter fraud that they will present tomorrow in Nevada,” wrote Michael Coudrey. “This is an insane amount of evidence!”

