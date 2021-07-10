Canada is burning their churches down with official approval



















Canada‘s leftists are burning down churches and Prime Minister Trudeau is doing nothing about it. Trudeau can arrest pastors and put fences around their churches to prevent services, but he can’t do a thing about stopping the Left from burning them to the ground?

“I understand the anger that’s out there,” Trudeau said. In 2017, he said, “Christians are the worst part of Canadian society.”

Trudeau‘s advisor Gerry Butts — once fired for corruption and rehired — said the anger of the indigenous people is “fully understandable given the shameful history. He might as well have said, go burn down the churches.

Some officials did.

THE EXCUSE FOR THE DESTRUCTION

Unmarked indigenous graves were found at the sites of residential schools in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and British Columbia. That was enough for the Left to burn churches to the ground in Western Canada.

The head of a so-called Civil Liberties Association, Harsha Walia, an indigenous Canadian, tweeted, “Burn it all down.”

Trudeau’s RCMP don’t give a damn. Politicians are silent. And the head of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association says “Burn it all down”. But we’re offering $10,000 for tips that lead to the arrest of the church arsonists. Go to https://t.co/1IVrtp1xXJ to help. pic.twitter.com/U0ONS0xmev — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 5, 2021

THE BURNING

Nora Loreto: Arson Advocate Far-left extremists are burning down churches across Canada. To make matters worse, this behaviour is being encouraged and endorsed by public figures.

🖥️https://t.co/Syxl0OJg4B pic.twitter.com/mykb5dB6EJ — Toronto 99 News (@Toronto99News) July 10, 2021

One LGBTer in Canada wrote on Twitter, “It is so beautiful to see people waking up, and rising up all over the world. The burning of churches in Canada to tearing down a queen Elizabeth statue. Amazing things. This is the great awakening.”

An American Twitter user wrote, “Can we also start burning down catholic churches here, I like this new trend Canada started.”

“It genuinely makes me happy to see Catholic churches burning in Canada – So proud of these first nations people taking back their power and tearing down symbols of so much disgusting oppression across history Let ’em burn!” another wrote.

WATCH:

Related

















