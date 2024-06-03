NY AG James Loses Bid to Move Group’s Pro-Life Suit to Manhattan

Manhattan Supreme Court has rejected New York Attorney General Letitia James’ bid to move a lawsuit against an anti-abortion pregnancy group and almost a dozen pregnancy counseling centers to Manhattan from upstate.

Far-left Democrat James sued Heartbeat International and 11 “pro-life pregnancy organizations” in the state Supreme Court in Manhattan for promoting an unproven and unapproved “Abortion Pill Reversal” method in medication terminations.

She argued that the groups violated laws that prohibited making false or misleading advertisements.

She added: “Abortions cannot be reversed. Any treatments that claim to do so are made without scientific evidence and could be unsafe.”

After receiving a notice of intent to sue from James’ office last month, Heartbeat International and the pregnancy centers filed a complaint against James on April 30.

The cases will be heard together in Monroe County.

James is a pro-abortion activist.

