NY AG Moves to Prevent Donald Trump from Presenting Witnesses

New York Attorney General Letitia James isn’t done inflicting indignities and injustices on former President Donald Trump. Her office now wants to exclude his four expert witnesses who will testify next week. The reason for the exclusion? The judge already ruled Donald Trump liable for fraud.

Judge Engoron did find Donald Trump guilty without hearing the former president’s side.

In a letter to New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, the state attorneys argue that their testimonies “are no longer relevant.”

At the center of the case are the Trump Organization statements of financial condition (SFC) prepared every year to give a summary of President Trump’s net worth and asset values. The attorney general’s office is arguing that these figures were inflated up to $2.2 billion a year total, and the judge has ruled in their favor in a pretrial summary judgment.

Defense attorneys are arguing that these figures, though they may differ from the attorney general’s calculations, are legitimate and not a result of fraud.

The four expert witnesses are Steven Laposa, Jason Flemmons, Steven Witkoff, and David Miller.

Steven Laposa is a real estate executive with 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, construction management, economic consulting, and is a professor who was previously the president of the American Real Estate Society.

Jason Flemmons is a CPA with 25 years in forensic accounting, auditing, and corporate investigations.

Steven Witkoff is a real estate investor who was designated as a rebuttal witness to the attorney general’s valuation experts Constantine Korologos and Laurence Hirsh.

David Miller, an investment executive, was also designated as a rebuttal witness to counter claims made by insurance expert witness Tom Baker.

Letitia James doesn’t appear to want the former president to have any defense. Judge Engoron declared Donald Trump guilty after looking at the attorney general’s evidence, and Letitia James doesn’t appear to want Donald Trump to be able to defend himself.

Judge Engoron has already prevented Donald Trump from presenting exonerating evidence. Donald Trump was also deprived of a jury trial.

Is this who we are now? Perhaps we don’t have enough information, but this doesn’t seem American.

