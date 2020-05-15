NY Governor extends stay-at-home order until June 13

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday announced that New York state’s stay-at-home order would be extended until June 13, Business Insider reports. The blue states are going to bring ruin and despair by constantly moving the goalposts. Every time we reach a deadline, a new longer one is put in place.

In an executive order, despot Cuomo said the “New York State on PAUSE” policy, put in place in March, would continue. The statewide restrictions had been set to expire Friday.

Cuomo said in a tweet that some regions had met his criteria and could begin to reopen Friday.

Most New Yorkers cooperate and many of the requirements are reasonable. The problem comes in with arbitrary dates and requirements like, “Non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason (e.g. parties, celebrations or other social events) are canceled or postponed at this time.”

He has unnecessarily deprived patients waiting for tests and surgeries of that right. Cuomo got between the doctor and the patients.

The other problem is his definition of “essential.” Liquor stores are essential but churches aren’t.

He’s also responsible for a rule putting elderly COV patients in ill-equipped nursing homes. They account for 25% of the total deaths.

On Wednesday, however, Cuomo said four New York regions met his criteria to begin lifting lockdowns. In his order Thursday, he said certain regions that met public-health and safety metrics would be eligible for reopening.

“The Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, the North Country, and Central NY are ready to begin Phase 1 of reopening tomorrow,” Cuomo said in a tweet on Thursday. “The others can be UN-PAUSED the moment they hit their benchmarks.”

It’s hard to understand why they were shut down. For example, Alleghany had two deaths and 44 cases. They could have initiated the ‘safe’ practices and stayed open. Cuomo has a one-size-fits-all approach.

Cuomo’s ten-point plan can be read here.