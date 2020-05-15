Patients afflicted with COV-19 feeling better in five hours after taking this drug

There is a medication that improved every patient’s symptoms from coronavirus in five hours, according to one doctor’s experience. It continues to help them get rid of the fevers and come to a favorable resolution within days.

We are not mentioning the drug because we will be censored.

People need to listen to this desperate Texas doctor, who is describing her experience in the field:

HCQ – MUST LISTEN> How fast does this pandemic end if you could start feeling better in as soon as 5 hours??? pic.twitter.com/LOcbznwV7X — Vincent Kennedy (@VincentCrypt46) May 15, 2020