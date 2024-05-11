NY Gun Bill Could Ban All or Most Semi-Automatic Pistols

Yesterday, anti-gun New York legislators introduced a bill designed to COMPLETELY ban the sale of Glock handguns and other semi-automatic pistols. They are targeting a major manufacturer with S9225, but it’s worse than that. According to United Liberty, it likely bans most semi-automatic pistols.

The bill bans pistol converters and convertible pistols.

The bill claims they picked Glock because it can take a pistol converter and be turned into a machine gun. Machine guns are already illegal, so they are covered.

United Liberty pointed to the potential loopholes that could affect all semi-automatics. They believe any convertible pistol is open to interpretation and covers many pistols.

The language is too open to interpretation, and reads: Any person who transports or ships any rapid-fire modification device is guilty of a class E felony.

United Liberty notes that private citizens face stringent restrictions, but government workers and contractors don’t.

Additionally, there is no grandfather clause.

Read S9225 here

Fill out the form at Gun Owners of America.

Related