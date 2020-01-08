NY may pass a law automatically registering illegal aliens to vote

Democrats in the New York State Senate are looking to quickly pass a new law that automatically registers New York residents to vote in elections so long as they obtain a state-issued driver’s license.

Since illegal aliens can now get driver’s licenses, they would be registered automatically unless they opt out, according to the bill. If the bill passes, the illegal aliens who vote won’t be committing a felony, according to the government’s law department in Albany.

They almost passed the bill last year but wanted to tweak some amendments.

Reporter Zack Fink said he’s heard they will pass it in the Senate on Thursday and the Assembly will follow soon after.

Sources: The State Senate will pass the Automatic Voter Registration bill on Thursday. The Assembly will follow shortly after. The AVR bill was pulled at the 11th hour last year because it did not comport with #GreenLightNY Supporters say that technical hurdle has been lifted — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) January 7, 2020

Signs for voting are all in Spanish already in Suffolk and the illegal aliens are pouring into the DMV. Our representative Lee Zeldin didn’t win the last election by a landslide because of all the leftists they funneled into the county. He will be in danger of losing and the people who want to run against him are communists and socialists.

Illegal aliens will decide our policies and our future. This includes gangs like MS-13. And Democrats are doing it for votes. They will destroy the country for votes.