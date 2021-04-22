NY school reads anti-police book to elementary kids portraying cops as racists









A Binghamton, New York school district read an “anti-racism” book to the elementary students. The only problem is that it portrays police officers as racists.

The book, “Something Happened In Our Town,” was selected as book of the month for April by MacArthur Elementary.

The Binghamton Police Benevolent Association (PBA) on Monday sent a letter to the school district referencing sections that depicted the police as racists.

The book starts from the perspective of a White girl, Emma, whose sister claims that police shot a man “because he was Black.” The girl’s mother is less direct but claims that there’s a “pattern” of police “being nice to White people and mean to Black people. It’s an unfair pattern.”

Here’s another line: “’But he won’t go to jail’ said his father. ‘Cops stick up for each other,’ said Josh’s brother Malcolm. ‘And they don’t like black men,’” according to FOX40.

The truth is the police go into some terrible neighborhoods to help everyone and don’t limit their help by race or creed.

The Binghamton City School District said the book was recommended for students aged between 4 and 8 and the apparent goal was to teach students about racial injustices.

For real, that’s what they said.

THE DISTRICT HAD TO APOLOGIZE

“While the book includes conversation around racial bias and injustice against African Americans, the concepts are focused on the importance of treating everyone fairly. As the book shares, ‘there are many cops, black and white, who make good choices.’ The dialogue following the reading of this book draws awareness to bias, emphasizing that it is not okay to judge people based on their race, what they look and sound like, or the role they play in the community,” the district said in a statement.

“Many cops???” How about “most” at least?

There were a lot of complaints from parents and the district was forced to apologize.

The district said: “We support and respect the brave police officers that protect our community. In no way does this book represent our thinking or beliefs about our police. It is unfortunate when any profession is portrayed negatively. We apologize for the negative light this has shined on their profession and commitment to our safety. The Binghamton City School District has embraced School Resource Officers, each whom have served as outstanding role models for our students. We are proud of the relationships they and other officers have developed with our students and the school community.”

THE LOCAL COMMIES

The local commies, the Progressive Leaders of Tomorrow (PLOT) criticized the district’s “inappropriate apology to law enforcement” and said law enforcement should have no say in what students are taught.

The book has since been removed from the virtual curriculum and a YouTube video of a reading of the book has also been taken down, FOX40 reports.

Related