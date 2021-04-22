NBC News deceptively edits body cam footage – hides the knife in Bryant’s hand

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Newsbusters reports that NBC ‘News’ deceptively edited the video of the teen girl trying to kill another teen with a knife in Columbus, Ohio. They hid the part where you can see the knife in Ma’Kiyah Bryant’s hand.

NBC also deceptively edited the 911 call to omit the part where the caller says a girl was “trying to stab us.”

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply