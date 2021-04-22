NBC News deceptively edits body cam footage – hides the knife in Bryant’s hand









Newsbusters reports that NBC ‘News’ deceptively edited the video of the teen girl trying to kill another teen with a knife in Columbus, Ohio. They hid the part where you can see the knife in Ma’Kiyah Bryant’s hand.

NBC also deceptively edited the 911 call to omit the part where the caller says a girl was “trying to stab us.”

In stark contrast, CBS Evening News showed the important part of the 911 call. “These grown girls over here trying to fight us, trying to stab us,” the caller says.

They also slow down the video and zoom in on the knife in the attacker’s hand. pic.twitter.com/izvXaUH6Ki — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 22, 2021

