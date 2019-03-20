NY Senator Says Illegals Are ENTITLED to Social Security

The floodgates to Marxism were opened by Barack Obama and his hard-left policies. He introduced us to open borders, the groundwork for which was laid by George W. Bush. As the anonymous foreigners pour into the country, our New York Marxist, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is telling illegals they are entitled to Socials Security, an already-nearly bankrupt system.

She has also gone back on her previous belief that they must not have driver’s licenses. Now she wants them to have licenses.

“[W]e need comprehensive immigration reform,” she said at a campaign event Tuesday in Iowa. “If you are in this country now, you must have the right to pay into Social Security, to pay your taxes, to pay into the local school system, and to have a pathway to citizenship. That must happen!”

Democrats discovered that illegals will give them their permanent progressive (Socialist) electoral majority. They merely have to get them in and give them freebies, treating them better than citizens.

430 ILLEGALS CAUGHT IN FIVE MINUTES

Yesterday alone, Border Patrol caught 430 anonymous foreigners in five minutes. If that isn’t an emergency, what is? According to the Democrats and some Republicans, they are welcomed, criminals and all. They are destroying the country.

Democrats want the criminals here.

Democrats are infuriated over the Supreme Court decision allowing Border Patrol to detain criminals who aren’t caught within 24 hours of their release from prison. The reason they are angry is that they want them here. Think about that.

#BorderPatrol agents apprehended 2 large groups within 5 minutes of one another in El Paso Sector early this morning. The groups totaled 430 individuals—mostly Central American families and unaccompanied children. https://t.co/PaXLjnqhgL pic.twitter.com/ZH9k05Kndl — CBP (@CBP) March 20, 2019