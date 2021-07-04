Chicago Mayor Lightfoot blames Donald Trump for her crime wave



















Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who won’t allow the police to do their job, is blaming Donald Trump for her crimewave.

She falsely claimed Donald Trump ignored them for four years, despite the fact that he tried to provide help and was repulsed.

“It is incredibly gratifying to have a partner in the White House who understands the appropriate and unique role that the federal government has to play in public safety at the local level; for four years we were ignored, over and over again,” Lightfoot said about Chicago’s crime surge during her Friday evening briefing, which came after meeting with the Chicago City Council that was spurred by Newsmax questioning one week ago. “I started raising these issues from the moment I became mayor. We needed more help from our federal partners.”

She said bail is ‘debtor’s prison’ although she’s letting every criminal out.

Lightfoot is still pretending the crime wave is improving. Statistics counter that claim.

Crime data compiled by the Chicago Tribune shows that more people have been shot this year in the Windy City so far than at the same point in 2020.

There have been 1,587 people shot in Chicago in 2021 so far, almost 200 more than at the same point last year, according to data updated through June 14, according to the Tribune.

Data compiled by the Chicago Sun-Times also appears to show an upswing in violent crime. The paper reported last week that there have been at least 317 homicides in Chicago in 2021, an increase from 302 this time last year.

For the whole of 2020, there were 775 homicides, which was up more than 50% from 506 murders in the previous year.

Lightfoot praised President Joe Biden and the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms for assisting on “crime gun” seizures in the city, noting a dangerous July 4 weekend to come.

Chicago notoriously allows the release of people guilty of gun crimes.

In any case, it’s gang violence, not gun violence. She won’t do a thing about the gangs.

