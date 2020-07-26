Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is seen as the favorite as Joe Biden nears a decision on his vice presidential pick, according to The Hill’s Amie Parnes, a popular progressive writer.

Harris would be the first Jamaican and Indian American woman who grew up in Canada to be nominated on a major party’s presidential ticket. Progressives believe she battled with Biden memorably on the debate stage more than a year ago. The battle was over Biden’s opposition to bussing which no one liked, including Blacks. Harris used it to say he is racist. He is racist, but that’s not the reason.

Kamala slept her way to the top originally thanks to Willie Brown, and she imprisoned a lot of Black youth for relatively minor crimes. In fact, Tulsi Gabbard destroyed her candidacy during her second debate.

Joe Biden isn't the only one being attacked tonight. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard didn't hold back when she took on Sen. Kamala Harris' criminal justice record. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/7eZE6v6ZHW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 1, 2019

She doesn’t help him win a state since her socialist state of California is 100% safe for Democrats.

Many see her as the least risky pick for Biden and, according to Democrats, she could be President from day one.

“Knowing him, Kamala is the best pick for him,” said one longtime Biden confidant. “Their politics are very similar. I would be surprised if it wasn’t her.”

“I’d be shocked if it was anyone else,” the source added. “You’re getting to the degrees of risk after that.”

OTHER POSSIBLES

If Biden doesn’t select Harris, it would come down to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) or former national security adviser Susan Rice, women the former vice president knows well, the confidant said.

Another source close to the campaign said Team Biden is giving Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) a serious look in the final days of deliberation. Bass leads the Congressional Black Caucus.

“The Bass thing is real,” the source said, adding that if Harris was such a sure thing, the campaign wouldn’t be testing other prospects. “In many ways, she’s the easiest pick, even though she may not be the most obvious pick,” the source said of Bass.

Bass appeals to progressives, who desperately want to defeat Trump but are lukewarm on Biden.

In an open letter written to Biden earlier this week, California delegates who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during the primary listed Bass as someone on their shortlist.

They are all far-left but Bass is at the top of the hard left list.

The RealClearPolitics national average of corrupt polls shows Basement Biden with a lead of more than 8 points on President Trump. He also holds leads in key states including Florida, where a Quinnipiac University poll out on Thursday showed him beating Trump 51 percent to 38 percent.

“But I think when all is said and done, he’ll land on the woman who is ready to be president on day one and will help fill some of the gaps that he has,” the source said.

Gaps? Like having some reasonable mental capacity?