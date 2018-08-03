NY Times Hires And Supports Anti-White, Anti-Cop, Anti-Men Editor

You better be nicer to us, you dumbass fucking white people! ~ Sarah Jeong

If the NY Times hires and insists on keeping a racist who hates cops, ICE, whites, and men, they obviously feel the views merit a platform like theirs. Can you trust an outlet that supports this/

Sarah Jeong, the recently-hired editorial board member of The New York Times who hates whites, is also responsible for anti-cop and anti-men tweets.

She has also shown support for doxxing by social media mobs — in fact, she joins in. Yet, in 2015, she spoke of the social media “black hole” and the immorality of The Internet of Garbage on Reddit. So, which is it?

She sure doesn’t want revenge porn criminalized. Maybe there is a personal reason for that.

It should come as no surprise that she’s a big fan of Socialist/Communist Bernie Sanders.

THE BIASED NY TIMES

The NY Times stands behind her. She’s exactly who they wanted for the job which makes them anti-white and anti-police. This is from their pathetic statement:

“We hired Sarah Jeong because of the exceptional work she has done covering the internet and technology at a range of respected publications,” The Times said in a statement.

“Her journalism and the fact that she is a young Asian woman have made her a subject of frequent online harassment. For a period of time she responded to that harassment by imitating the rhetoric of her harassers.

“She now sees that this approach only served to feed the vitriol that we too often see on social media.

And she “regrets it”, “does not condone it”, and understands this “type of rhetoric is not acceptable at The Times.”

Back in February, The Times fired tech writer Quinn Norton just hours after hiring her after they found that she had derogatory tweets about black and gay people.

This woman and the NY Times give whole new meaning to the word ‘hypocrite’. The Times, the Verge, Vox, journalists in general are all defending her for things they criticize the extreme right for doing.

Jeong claims she’s joking or counter-trolling. If that is so and it’s no big deal, why did Democrats demand Rosanne’s career be destroyed? She was joking and had no clue Valerie Jarrett was black.

THE JEONG TWEETS

She appears to dislike middle America which makes her perfect for the NY Times.

In one tweet from 2014 she wrote, “let me know when a cop gets killed by a rock or molotov cocktail or a stray shard of glass from a precious precious window.”

She tweeted in 2014, “kill more men,” and seemed to sadly state at one point, “I’m likely to actually kill zero men in my lifetime,” the Daily Caller reported.

“Cops are assholes,” she said in 2015.

She also tweeted “fuck the police” on several occasions, including one with a gif of anime characters actually physically attacking a police officer.

Additionally, Jeong tweeted several times about killing men, and joked that, even if only “bad men” were killed, that would still include all men.

A South Korean immigrant, Jeong has been vocal on immigration issues and, in June, joined the call of some prominent Democrats to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Jeong went further, backing the abolishment of the entire Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“I remember when the letterhead on my immigration documents changed. Dismantling DHS, abolishing ICE: why not? All of these things are relatively new institutions,” she said in a June 18 tweet.

She is a lovely person. Good work NY Times!