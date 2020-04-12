Racist Chinese Communists ban Blacks & immigrants, toss them to the street

Communist China called President Trump a racist for labeling the coronavirus a ‘Chinese Virus’ and the ‘Wuhan Virus’ after they accused our military of launching the virus. In reality, Communist Chinese are the biggest racists going. The Communist Chinese don’t like immigrants, minorities, religion since they are collectivists.

Communists are hypocrites who say the opposite of what they do. The Chinese communists are currently discriminating against black people and immigrants. We have some clips exposing their racism.

They are kicking Black people and immigrants out of their homes and restaurants. They won’t even let them on public transit.

It would be interesting to know how many minorities and immigrants end up in the communist ‘re-education camps’ with the Muslims.

Communists are always racist hypocrites. They always hate freedom and individuality. It’s the nature of the ideology.

It is important to specify it’s the Communist Chinese as opposed to the broad brush. It is the communism.

THE CLIPS

This is the reality of communism.

A McDonald’s in #china is allegedly not permitting black people to dine in their restaurant. This follows weeks of rampant discrimination and racism towards foreigners in the China, particularly towards the African community. #blacklivesmatter #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/poyfQcBOXO — The China Insider (@TheChinaInside2) April 11, 2020

China is now blaming black people for the virus. They’re evicted from homes and banned from public transit. pic.twitter.com/eaUL7AxYjG — Ezra Levant 🇨🇳🦠 (@ezralevant) April 11, 2020

“Now foreigners are banned from entering the community, especially black people.” Photos from southern China being posted on Chinese social media show businesses & even whole towns prohibiting entry of “foreigners” because of the coronavirus. Some signs are more specific. pic.twitter.com/8uS73rMvxk — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2020

Yet another of the videos circulating out of #Guangzhou – A Chinese woman demands answers from those sent to enforce quarantine and is told that the orders from above are to specifically target ‘黑人‘, Chinese for Black people. pic.twitter.com/wfsiOVp2g1 — Black Livity China (@BlackLivityCN) April 10, 2020