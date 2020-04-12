Racist Chinese Communists ban Blacks & immigrants, toss them to the street

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Communist China called President Trump a racist for labeling the coronavirus a ‘Chinese Virus’ and the ‘Wuhan Virus’ after they accused our military of launching the virus. In reality, Communist Chinese are the biggest racists going. The Communist Chinese don’t like immigrants, minorities, religion since they are collectivists.

Communists are hypocrites who say the opposite of what they do. The Chinese communists are currently discriminating against black people and immigrants. We have some clips exposing their racism.

They are kicking Black people and immigrants out of their homes and restaurants. They won’t even let them on public transit.

It would be interesting to know how many minorities and immigrants end up in the communist ‘re-education camps’ with the Muslims.

Communists are always racist hypocrites. They always hate freedom and individuality. It’s the nature of the ideology.

It is important to specify it’s the Communist Chinese as opposed to the broad brush. It is the communism.

THE CLIPS

This is the reality of communism.

