NY Times Op-Ed Compares Cannibalism to Capitalism

Even the title of a recent New York Times article is a disgustingly light treatment of a horrendous subject. The opinion piece, written by Alex Beggs, was unfortunately named, A Taste for Cannibalism. However, it’s no joking matter.

“A spate of recent stomach-churning books, TV shows, and films suggests we’ve never looked so delicious — to one another,’ reads the subtitle.

Author Beggs delves into a book about a restaurant critic who likes human flesh, a Showtime series about a teen trapped, bled, and served, and another book about a vegetarian who eats human flesh.

He also covers an upcoming book about eating human beings, described as “extremely romantic.”

The books and the Showtime series sound revolting and are better left unsaid. However, there is no end people won’t go to make money.

Beggs writes about one book he chronicled that “cannibalism has occurred around the world throughout history, lending these fictional tales a queasy whiff of “what if?”

Yeah, no, it’s not normal to react with “what if” unless you’re talking about a life and death situation instead of the sheer love of horror.

As to why cannibalism books and shows are becoming popular, one author lists the pandemic, climate change, school shootings, and years of political cacophony as possible factors.

“I feel like the unthinkable has become the thinkable,” Ms. Lyle said, “and cannibalism is very much squarely in that category of the unthinkable.”

It’s the “thinkable?”

One author said that “cannibalism is always symbolic. For her novel’s protagonist, eating human flesh can be seen as a way of holding on to a relationship that ended. [It] can’t be uncoupled “from my own personal experiences with disordered eating, with the tamping down of feminine appetites, the way the media chews up and spits out writers, bougie consumption — and bougie lady consumption,” she said.

That’s a stretch.

CANNIBALISM IS CAPITALISM

“More generally,” the author, “thinks that the recent spate of cannibalistic plots could also be commentaries on capitalism. “Cannibalism is about consumption, and it’s about burning up from the inside in order to exist,” she said. “Burnout is essentially over-consuming yourself, your own energy, your own will to survive, your sleep schedule, your eating schedule, your body.” She said her theory was “that it might be an antidote to the actual horror of what’s happening to the planet.” So, there you have it. Cannibalism is just like capitalism. Some people feel the story normalizes cannibalism and fear the New York Times is using predictive programming to get everyone used to the idea. We think elitists telling farmers to destroy their farms is cannibalism, but that’s us. Who knows what the Times or the author was thinking. But what is clear is one of the cannibalism authors thinks it’s like capitalism consuming the planet. That could be the goal. The Times’ author is putting that obscene thought in Americans’ minds. The desired result is for people to give up meat and surrender to extreme climate change ideology.

That could be the predictive programming people fear.

