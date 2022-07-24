Tedros Alone Declared Monkeypox a Global Public Health Emergency

On Saturday, World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had to act as a tie-breaker to resolve a disagreement on whether to declare the Monkeypox outbreak a global public health emergency. That was untrue.

TIEBREAKER?

He wasn’t exactly a tiebreaker. The non-doctor, a former TPLF terrorist group member, was the decider. Tedros admitted after the decision was made public that the panel vote is just informal. He is the one to make the final decisions, not the panel.

Director-General Tedros and the WHO leadership overruled a panel of advisers who voted against the monkeypox declaration.

Nine expert committee members were against the designation. Six were in favor. Tedros admitted the numbers to reporters after the WHO gave the virus the highest alert level, Reuters reports.

GAY MEN HAVING SEX WITH MEN AT ORGIES

According to Reuters, “Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment, this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” Tedros said.

Previously, Tedros has typically endorsed expert committee recommendations. Still, two sources told Reuters that he had likely decided to back the highest alert level due to concerns about escalating case rates and a short supply of vaccines and treatments.

Maybe.

Tedros is tied to Maoist China and protected them throughout the COVID debacle. And this one man decided to declare a disease a global public emergency. The clincher is that in November, he wants to be the sole person in the world to decide if something is a pandemic and what restrictions should be put in place.

NOW – WHO’s Tedros: “I have decided that the global #monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.” pic.twitter.com/QPjiFSsBog — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 23, 2022

One of the directors for George Soros’ Open Society Foundations who specializes in public health, Sebastian Köhn, shares in the Guardian how he had sex with multiple men in a weekend for NYC Pride & contracted both #monkeypox & gonorrhea. He blames the system for failing him. pic.twitter.com/De1KQBDRUl — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2022

Related