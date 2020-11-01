FBI that hid Hunter’s laptop is investigating trolling of Biden-Harris bus

The FBI that kept one Hunter Biden laptop secret for a year and another secret for months is very concerned about a humorous Trump caravan that surrounded the Biden-Harris bus on the I-35 in Texas. They are so concerned that they are investigating them.

The media is calling the Trump train trolling dangerous. There was one minor fender bender caused by a Democrat trying to push a larger Trump truck out of its lane or from behind the bus.

The Trump caravan led and followed the Biden-Harris bus, honking their horns. Apparently, the cupcakes on the bus were fake-frightened and canceled at least one event.

The FBI’s involvement was confirmed to the Tribune by law enforcement sources, the paper said.

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” the Biden campaign’s Texas spokesperson told the paper.

This from the people who won’t negotiate, discuss, or work with the right on anything.

And apparently, the FBI has no garage pulls to investigate at present.

Allen West, a spokesperson for the Texas GOP, dismissed questions from the paper as “more fake news and propaganda,” in a statement that concluded, “Prepare to lose … stop bothering me,” the Tribune reported.

There is a lot of video of the incident, and not one indicates the trucks tried to drive anyone off the road. People inside the bus and some of their friends in the media made the claim, but there is zero evidence.

This is the most badass thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Go Texas. pic.twitter.com/dnr8Ns9qe0 — L 🤺 (@SomeBitchIKnow) October 31, 2020

The only one driving badly was this Democrat Eric Cervini, who is in the white car. He kept calling 911 on the trucks:

Clear view of what happened before. SUV leaves lane, truck moves up, SUV crosses the lines pic.twitter.com/0claguebKx — Antifa Movie dot Com (@JackPosobiec) October 31, 2020

The NY Times only showed the clip after the white car tried to take over the Truck’s lane and swerved into the truck.

Why is the FBI investigating a local traffic incident? Unless you are a Democrat, the FBI is not your friend. They’re actually your enemy.

Maybe the FBI will look at this video with the Biden-Harris bus swerving into the Trump trucks.

WOW: Video proof shows the Biden campaign bus in Texas swerving lanes close into Trump supporters vehicles.pic.twitter.com/VL3PNyPNdq — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 1, 2020

The Democrats called Maggie Haberman, who immediately wrote an anti-Trump Train article accusing them of malfeasance WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.

Democrats were angry that the Trump Train got a good laugh out of it. Democrats always get nasty.

The FBI that let the President go through an impeachment while holding evidence of the President’s innocence is investigating. That is the same FBI that framed General Flynn.

The FBI took out spy warrants on Carter Page with false documentation, and they knew it. That FBI is investigating.

I feel so much safer now, don’t you? I feel as safe as I did when Jim Comey spent a million dollars to lock up Martha Stewart for lying to the Feds after getting caught in a perjury trap.