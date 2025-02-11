NY Top Court Considers Allowing 800K Non-Citizens to Vote in NYC

“It’s hard to discuss because it’s crazy it’s even an issue,” said state Sen. Andrew Lanza, a Staten Island Republican. “Citizens ought to vote; if you’re not a citizen of a country, you should not have a say.”

The excuse is only to give the right to vote to green card holders and people with work permits. They are destroying the meaning of citizenship. Additionally, Biden gave these out liberally to the millions of unvetted people who entered our country under Joe Biden.

Will the Leftist Court Do the Right Thing?

New York City’s own measure became law in 2022. It would allow green card holders and individuals with work permits who have lived in the city for at least a month to cast ballots in municipal elections. Republicans quickly challenged the law, and two lower courts have blocked it.

Supporters of the measure have responded that noncitizens have as much a right to determine their city’s future as anybody else.

For the measure to go into effect, Democratic attorneys must convince the court — which Democrats dominate. And while that makeup could play in their favor, the court hasn’t always sided with the party on election issues.

Much of the Republican argument challenging the law rests on specific language in the state constitution: “Every citizen shall be entitled to vote at every election for all officers elected by the people and upon all questions submitted to the vote of the people.”

An appellate court ruled last year that the passage means an “irrefutable inference applies that noncitizens were intended to be excluded from those entitled to vote.” The panel of judges decided 3-1 to block the law.

No, they aren’entitled . Becoming a citizen is sacred and means something, especially if we want people to care about this country. Democrats want people who broke our laws to decide our future. What say you?