The Red Pope Predicts Trump’s Deportations Will “End Badly”

Pope Francis, son and grandson of communists, ramped up criticism of Trump’s deportations. He claims that criminalizing migrants “will end badly.” He appears to also speak to Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic.

The Pope illogically criticized the hierarchical approach Vance took recently when he put his family first, then his extended loved ones, then his community, then the world. Francis wants us to accept everyone in the world equally. He thinks Vance was saying we should love people on a sliding scale. Bill Donohue of The Catholic League agrees with JD Vance. It’s common sense.

The pope said, “Christian love is not a concentric expansion of interests that little by little extend to other persons and groups. In other words, the human person is not a mere individual, relatively expansive, with some philanthropic feelings!”

That isn’t what Vance said. He isn’t saying we aren’t supposed to love everyone. The Pope is illogical and impractical.

Pope Francis sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump‘s immigration crackdown in an unusual open letter to America’s Catholic bishops on Tuesday, saying criminalizing migrants and taking measures built on force “will end badly.”

The Pope, who last month called Trump’s plan to deport millions of migrants a “disgrace,” said it was wrong to assume that all undocumented immigrants were criminals.

The Pope always gives lip service to the idea that we don’t have to take in criminals. However, that is what Donald Trump is trying to do right now. Francis still condemns him.

You can read his letter on this link and decide for yourself. He uses God and the Blessed Mother liberally, but this is not a matter of faith and doctrine, and I don’t have to listen to him.

They are criminals if they break our laws. Jesus said to them, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” God doesn’t expect us to take in people who will harm us, does he?

So far, President Trump is doing his best only to deport the worst of the worst. Whether Francis thinks so or not, people who want to live off us are also a problem.

This Pope expresses no real concerns about the drugs coming in or these labor-trafficked children, women, and men. When will he say something about the burden it places on already suffering people who worked hard to earn what they have? When will he care about the Laken Rileys?

Pope Francis, wittingly or unwittingly, is helping to destroy Western civilization. I would hope it’s unwittingly. Francis became pope on a lie that Pope Benedict was too old to carry on. Pope Benedict was forced out, and Francis, in turn, forced out all prelates who disagreed with him—a bad start.

Meanwhile, the Bishops allegedly face bankruptcy. People are leaving the church. They need to wise up, or they will have another schism.

As Bill Donohue said, In our therapeutic world, where feelings too often dominate reason, it is almost sinful to question the merits of compassion. But to have real-life meaning, we need to know the object of compassion before applauding. In other words, when compassion is misplaced, it is not virtuous.

Yes, exactly.

