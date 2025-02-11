Ukraine Selling US Weapons to Terrorists?

If this is true, we owe nothing to Ukraine. If they sell US weapons to terrorists, the US must abandon them. Tucker and Col. Davis said that Ukraine is selling US weapons to drug cartels. They said it is a fact.

It should be the redline.

Ukraine President Zelensky lied and said there was no truth to this. Blinken pretends the war isn’t lost. Both are known liars.

Secretary Blinken Is a Criminal

Tucker [00:32:05] They’re selling weapons to the drug cartels. Are you kidding? This is a nightmare. I don’t understand. Why is nobody? How come I know that?

Tucker [00:32:15] So The New York Times doesn’t know that.

Col. Daniel Davis [00:32:17] Yeah. Yeah, I think that report. Yeah. Yeah. I mean, how could they not? I mean, the stuff is all over the place. This has been an open secret for almost the duration of this. Yes. And sometimes they put a little caveat headline and then move on to whatever’s next. And they don’t. No one says the implication of the way this stuff could come back to bite us on our own board.

Tucker [00:32:34] Well, yeah, we saw that. We saw that in the 80s with a machete. And, of course, how are you going to commercialize air travel around the world, by the way, if their missile systems, you know, handheld us, you know, you can shoot down a commercial airliner pretty easily with all of this stuff. That’s what it’s designed to do. And if it’s in the hands of separatist groups, terror groups, drug cartels, which it is now, how? Do you have a civilization? How do you have global air travel? I don’t. I don’t get it.

Go to 31:16 or listen to the entire discussion:

The Ukrainian military is selling American weapons systems on the black market, including to drug cartels. This war is killing the United States. Col. Daniel Davis on how Donald Trump can end it. (0:00) Why Crimea Is So Pivotal

(13:17) Ukraine Is Powerless Without the US

(31:16)… pic.twitter.com/PgL3og9lTE — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 10, 2025

