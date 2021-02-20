Watch armed robber steal from TV film crew during filming









A TV reporter and his crew were robbed while filming in Ecuador. They caught the entire event on film.

Soccer reporter Diego Ordinola shared the video of the brazen gun-waving crook pouncing Friday afternoon as the DirecTV Sports crew filmed outside the Estadio Monumental stadium in Tarqui, Guayaquil.

“Telephone!” the armed robber shouted, pointing a handgun straight at Ordinola, swiping away the microphone he was using.

After the gun-waving thief stole a phone, he ran off.

The footage ends with the thief riding away on a motorbike.

Ordinola shared a video of the incident and wrote, “We can’t even work quietly, this happened at 1:00 p.m. today outside the Monumental Stadium. The @PoliciaEcuador promised to find these criminals.”

Watch:

Ni siquiera podemos trabajar tranquilos, esto ocurrió a las 13:00 de hoy en las afueras del Estadio Monumental.

La @PoliciaEcuador se comprometió a dar con estos delincuentes. #Inseguridad pic.twitter.com/OE2KybP0Od — Diego Ordinola (@Diegordinola) February 12, 2021

