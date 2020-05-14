NYC Health Commissioner said no masks for NYPD since she didn’t “give two rat’s asses” for the cops

The New York City Health Commissioner, Dr. Oxsiris Barbot, told the NYPD she would not supply NYPD with masks. The NY Post has learned that when the NYPD top official requested 500,000 masks, she allegedly said, “I don’t give two rats’ asses about your cops.”

The Post Reports

Dr. Oxiris Barbot made the heartless remark during a brief phone conversation in late March with NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Monahan asked Barbot for 500,000 masks but she said she could only provide 50,000, the sources said.

“I don’t give two rats’ asses about your cops,” Barbot said, according to sources.

“I need them for others.”

The department appealed to City Hall, which arranged for the NYPD to get 250,000 surgical masks, sources said.

The federal Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency also learned about the situation, leading FEMA to supply the NYPD with Tyvek suits and disinfectant, sources said.

A source who was present during a tabletop exercise at the city Office of Emergency Management headquarters in Brooklyn in March recalled witnessing a “very tense moment” when Monahan complained to Mayor Bill de Blasio in front of Barbot about the NYPD’s need for personal protective equipment, saying, “For weeks, we haven’t gotten an answer.”

De Blasio, who was seated between Monahan and Barbot, asked her, “Oxiris, what is he talking about?” the source said.

When Monahan said the gear was vital to keeping cops safe, de Blasio said, “You definitely need it,” and told Barbot, “Oxiris, you’re going to fix this right now,” the source said.

This is what this fool was saying as the virus took hold:

While we hoped this moment wouldn’t come, it was something we prepared for. Our disease detectives have already identified close contacts of the patient, who may have been exposed, and will take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of #COVID19. https://t.co/3flGS8Sc0N — Commissioner Oxiris Barbot (@NYCHealthCommr) March 2, 2020