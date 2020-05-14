Despot Mayor Garcetti orders Angelenos to wear a mask all the time

As the numbers of people infected with coronavirus dwindle and deaths subside, the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti is tightening the screws on the residents and businesses.

He recently said he would not reopen for three months, although he couched it in vague terms, such as he’ll open some things. Garcetti has already said there probably will be no sporting events, concerts, parties, or churches open until 2021.

His latest tyrannical order is no one in LA can leave their home without a facial mask. Even in the fresh air, walking alone?

This comes as some retail shops and recreation spaces reopen.

Angelenos, with the exception of small children and some people with disabilities, must now wear face masks when they leave the house, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday, May 13.

“And as long as you’re not doing a solitary activity or with your own household, put that mask on,” he said. “Always now.”

Instituting this requirement “will help us get more freedoms, open up more parts of our city,” he said.

Garcetti previously had only required people to wear masks when at grocery stores, sitting in taxis and rideshare vehicles, on buses, and at the airport.

The mayor has been meeting with resistance lately and some think this is retaliation.

Los Angeles has only had 1659 deaths in a city of four million.

If anyone takes it to court in LA, they will likely lose. They have mostly leftist judges.