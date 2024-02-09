NYC Is a Third World City Thanks to Our Elected Officials

A Times Square shoplifter opened fire and hit a tourist in the packed JD Sports store after a female security guard tried to stop him from stealing a jacket.
Three teenagers were stopped by security as they left the JD sports store in Times Square, Manhattan, on Thursday night. The security guard stopped them to check their bag because they were stealing. One teen who stayed behind to speak with the police was a 15-year-old migrant.
While the shooter was inside the store shoplifting, his two accomplices stood outside. One is in custody.
When the guard stopped the thief, he shot at her but missed and hit a Brazilian tourist in the leg above the knee. He fired at the police as he ran off.
Many of the people committing these crimes are illegal aliens.
He was dressed all in white, and police later found his white jacket discarded.
He is wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer, and there is a $13,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.
There was a massive police response, with SWAT marching down the streets in third-world New York City, the lawless, pro-criminal Democrat city.
Here is the bodycam footage from the January 27 attack on the police. The culprits were released until the backlash. They then arrested them. They are illegal aliens.
Alvin Braggs will probably say there is not enough evidence.
Biden will open the border a bit more and increase how much money is gifted to those illegals.
The Main Stream Media will call us racist for noticing the crimes illegals commit.
Things will get much worse before something gives and forces a change…
“They’re all God’s children.” – Nancy “Heart full of Love” Pelosi.
Now I don’t have to vacation in the Bahamas of Somalia to get a taste of the 3rd World. Pretty soon NYC, Chicago, Austin and the rest are going to have high crime area bus tours were you can observed criminality in real time.
We should no longer be required to pay taxes to the federal government – a government so corrupt it passes laws (Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset) to cheat people out of their Earned Social Security benefits but then pays the pensions for government officials of Ukraine. Better yet, let’s start a massive secessionist movement. Screw these pigs!
I see an illegal invader, wearing fancy new clothes, shooting a gun, and getting away. These people are totally emboldened, knowing they can likely avoid arrest, and if arrested they will be released, while knowing that free stuff is coming their way.