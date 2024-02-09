NYC Is a Third World City Thanks to Our Elected Officials

A Times Square shoplifter opened fire and hit a tourist in the packed JD Sports store after a female security guard tried to stop him from stealing a jacket.

Three teenagers were stopped by security as they left the JD sports store in Times Square, Manhattan, on Thursday night. The security guard stopped them to check their bag because they were stealing. One teen who stayed behind to speak with the police was a 15-year-old migrant.

While the shooter was inside the store shoplifting, his two accomplices stood outside. One is in custody.

When the guard stopped the thief, he shot at her but missed and hit a Brazilian tourist in the leg above the knee. He fired at the police as he ran off.

Many of the people committing these crimes are illegal aliens.

He was dressed all in white, and police later found his white jacket discarded.

He is wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer, and there is a $13,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

There was a massive police response, with SWAT marching down the streets in third-world New York City, the lawless, pro-criminal Democrat city.

Here is the bodycam footage from the January 27 attack on the police. The culprits were released until the backlash. They then arrested them. They are illegal aliens.

