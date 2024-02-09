Officer Tatum Finds Sunny Hostin Is a White Supremacist

The View’s white-basher Sunny Hostin allowed a geneologist to explore her ancestry. Instead of being just Puerto Rican as she thought, she found that she is of Spanish ancestry, and they were slaveholders. She needs to stop ranting about white supremacy. She is of white supremacy ancestry and must pay reparations.

Officer Tatum says black people are hurting themselves more than any white person. They are not taking advantage of their opportunities.

AOC is probably descended from Spanish Conquistadors, and I don’t need to trace her ancestry to know that. She needs to sit down with this genealogist.

So, who should pay reparations? I’m white, descended from pre-revolutionary-era religious people who were opposed to slavery, and had at least one ancestor who died in Andersonville fighting for the Union. I also had impoverished ancestors who immigrated here after the Civil War. Should I pay reparations, or should Sunny pay?

