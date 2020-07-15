NYC massacres continue into Wednesday

While de Blasio puts lettering on 5th Avenue, calling it a mural, the shootings, and massacres in New York City continued from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with one person dead, and 13 wounded, in a half-dozen separate shootings, police officials said.

There was a mass shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn that left a man dead and five others wounded.

Police believe many of the shootings are related to a gang war between the Crips and Bloods over the February murder of rapper Pop Smoke at his Los Angeles home.

In one mass shooting, polic found upon arrival four people shot: a 25-year-old woman shot in the butt; a 19-year-old man also hit in the buttocks; another 19-year-old man with a bullet to his back; and a 35-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

All are in stable condition, law enforcement sources said.

Two others connected to the shooting wound up at Kings County Medical Center. One of them, a 32-year-old man who was shot in the chest, died of his injuries. The other, a 52-year-old woman, was treated for a bullet wound to her leg.

MEANWHILE, DE BLASIO IS DEFUNDING THE POLICE

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced earlier this summer that the city would slash the NYPD’s budget by $1 billion. He has also handicapped the police and won’t allow them to lay a hand on perps except under special circumstances so arrest is difficult.

Now, some black leaders want the police back. After another tragic weekend of gun violence, including the death of a 1-year-old, two members of the Black community called on the NYPD to bring back the recently disbanded Anti-Crime Unit to help get guns off the street.

The people who get hurt the most are minorities, but de Blasio obviously doesn’t care. He cares about his far-left agenda.

“I’m excited to say we have a plan that can achieve real reform, that can achieve real redistribution, while at the same time ensure that we keep our city safe, while we make sure that our officers are on patrol around where we need them around this city,” de Blasio said.

So far, 809 NY police officers have put in their retirement papers, which is what the hard-left wants. They plan to fill their jobs with far-left people loyal to them.

Without any evidence, this failed, far-left NYC leader is blaming the crime on people not having enough bread to eat:

Republicans are all upset that I’m connecting the dots between poverty and crime. I know most of them haven’t experienced or seen these issues first hand, but I have. This may be hard for them to admit, but poverty and crime are highly linked, both violent & nonviolent alike. https://t.co/4t34dCLZlw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2020

TRUTH

Do you still think the #DefundThePolice movement is about us? Make no mistake, we are just in their way! Hard-working Americans are the intended target of anarchists. pic.twitter.com/bR9V7oao8L — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) July 13, 2020