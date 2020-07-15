Viacom drops Nick Cannon after saying Jews, whites, Europeans are ‘savages,’ ‘closer to animals’

Rapper, comedian, writer, racist, and anti-Semite Nick Cannon is doing his part to drive the hate and division in America. ViacomCBS finally cuts ties with him. He’s been with them since 1998 when he was on Nickelodeon.

Apparently, he felt untouchable.

Viacom made the move after the airing of a podcast in which he and Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin, the former Public Enemy member, discussed racial bias. The podcast reportedly was filmed last year and aired two weeks ago.

Cannon said on the podcast that Black people are the “true Hebrews” in addition to discussing several anti-Semitic conspiracy theories regarding the well-known Rothschild banking family.

Then he segued into a discussion of skin color – “And I’m going to say this carefully,” he begins – to allege that people who lack sufficient melanin are “a little less.”

Those without dark skin have a “deficiency” that historically forced them to act out of fear and commit acts of violence to survive, he said.

“They had to be savages,” Cannon said, adding that he was referring to “Jewish people, white people, Europeans,” among others.

In summation, Cannon says white people, Jews, Europeans are “a little less,” “closer to animals,” “the true savages,” “acting out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil.”

he’s like an adorable, mirror version of david duke. they should open a bed and breakfast together. https://t.co/RhYgom5Tbi — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 14, 2020