Tommy Tuberville trounces Jeff Sessions in the primary race

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville trounced Jeff Sessions in the Alabama senate primary 62.7% to 37.3%. The AP was able to call the race soon after the polls closed. Tuberville will go up against far-left Democrat Doug Jones.

Jeff Sessions as Attorney General allowed the Russia-Trump hoax to seriously damage the nation and the presidency for three years. He continually said he was doing the moral and responsible thing.

If he really did feel that way, then he should have resigned. He basically abandoned his position and let Rod Rosenstein and Jim Comey trample on the President’s civil rights.

He put us all through hell.

Jeff Sessions was popular as a senator but his actions as AG were inexplicable. Rosenstein played him like a violin.

President Trump was pleased.

The left is trying to destroy Tuberville’s reputation on social media so they can keep the puppet, Doug Jones.

Wow, just called! @TTuberville – Tommy Tuberville WON big against Jeff Sessions. Will be a GREAT Senator for the incredible people of Alabama. @DougJones is a terrible Senator who is just a Super Liberal puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. Represents Alabama poorly. On to November 3rd. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020