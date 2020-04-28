NYC Mayor de Blasio & wife Chirlane TORCHED for non-essential travel

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane dragged their driver to Brooklyn for a walking trip that can only be defined as non-essential travel. Their local park wasn’t good enough apparently so they went to another park (Prospect Park) a good distance away.

He was torched for it by another progressive.

“Seriously, you guys have a park. You live in the middle of a park. You don’t need to non-essentially travel to Brooklyn,” Twitter user Darren Goldner says, referencing Carl Schurz Park near Gracie Mansion, in a clip posted to Twitter Saturday.

Hizzoner responds, “C’mon guys give it a break,” as he and the first lady continue to walk away.

“I’m not going to give it a break. This is selfish behavior,” Goldner shouts to the backs of the mayor and McCray. “This is so terribly selfish. You call yourself a progressive, but you chauffeur yourself to Brooklyn. You force people to drive you.”

Darren describes himself as a progressive on Twitter.

Story via NY Post

Watch:

Hizzoner, should do less talking and more mayoring. He is an incompetent mayor who is ruining the city as Josh here points out:

