Dumb NYT reporter gets medical breakthrough pulled because #OrangeManBad

A New York Times technology editor contacted YouTube about a video of a medical study and the video was taken down. The researcher's Twitter account went missing for a while as well.

The non-profit Cedars-Sinai Medical Center partnered earlier this month with Aytu BioScience, a pharmaceutical company, to develop the Healight Platform Technology.

The non-profit Cedars-Sinai Medical Center partnered earlier this month with Aytu BioScience, a pharmaceutical company, to develop the Healight Platform Technology.

Dr. Ruchi Mathur of Cedars-Sinai shared the good news of success on Twitter on April 20, writing: “We’ve already shown that the Healight kills bacteria. Now we show that it can also kill coronavirus.”

The post links to an article from Yahoo News, which said the technology “is being studied as a potential first-in-class treatment for coronavirus and other respiratory infections.”

And it was taken down.

this New York Times reporter got YouTube to pull your video. pic.twitter.com/cW6m3wSILy — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 25, 2020

It was shared by Trump supporters. He asked his tech expert if it was possible to take something like sunlight and find a way to inject it.

The NY Times tech reporter Davey Alba tweeted on April 25th that she reached out to YouTube about the video explaining the Healight Platform Technology published by Aytu BioScience. She said she reported it since Twitter and Facebook users cited the technology to support President Trump's claim that "UV rays kill coronavirus."

I contacted YouTube about this video, which is being shared on tons of replies on Twitter & on Facebook, by people asserting that it backs up Trump’s idea throwing it out there that UV rays kill coronavirus. YouTube just said it removed it for violating its community guidelines. pic.twitter.com/gbs5Igq0yy — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) April 24, 2020

Youtube took down the video, per Alba’s request, saying it violated the company’s guidelines.

After the YouTube video was taken down, Aytu tried to post it to Vimeo, but that video is gone too. The video is now on Aytu’s own website and here.

You can now learn more information, and see the video at https://t.co/3w8N5VF3ml — Aytu_BioScience (@BioscienceAytu) April 25, 2020

After Aytu was taken down from Twitter, users of the platform, including Larry Singer, co-founder of Wikipedia, complained and got it restored.

AS IT HAPPENS

Certain wavelengths of ultraviolet light, called UVC can effectively kill viruses, but is strictly reserved for surfaces and is not safe for people. Scientists have recently discovered a new type of UVC, called “far-UVC” that has a shorter wavelength and doesn’t damage DNA in human cells.

Light therapy has a history of success and has been used successfully intravenously in the treatment of Lyme Disease symptoms.

The latest technology from Cedars-Sinai involves inserting “Healight” via a catheter inside the trachea to kill pathogens.

“The Healight technology employs proprietary methods of administering intermittent ultraviolet (UV) A light via a novel endotracheal medical device. Pre-clinical findings indicate the technology’s significant impact on eradicating a wide range of viruses and bacteria, inclusive of coronavirus. The data have been the basis of discussions with the FDA for a near-term path to enable human use for the potential treatment of coronavirus in intubated patients in the intensive care unit (ICU),” according to Aytu BioScience.

Here is the short video of the condemned medical breakthrough or go to the website: