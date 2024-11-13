You Pay to Spread the “Earth Seed” Religion & Ecuador Drag Shows

Senator James Lankford, who conducts an annual water report, might want to send some of his reports to the DOGEs Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk. Their Department of Government Efficiency might not be thrilled about these expenditures, which are undoubtedly payoffs:

We funded Drag shows in Ecuador.

We paid a Swedish scientist to conduct a study of butterflies in Germany.

The NEA paid for a display in Brooklyn for the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The hard-working taxpayer paid for a smart toilets study.

Taxpayers paid a person to study colonial Mexican soundscapes and write about them.

You paid for a study on helmets and seatbelts in Ghana.

A crazy Yoko Ono display was on you.

Napa, one of the highest-income areas in the world, received $4 million for a wine trail.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars were given to the New York City Metropolitan to install a fire suppression system.

Tax dollars went to teach a new religion called “Earth Seed.” It was for teachers so they could teach the new religion to children.

A study in Ghana asked taxi drivers how difficult driving has become due to climate change.

Then, we have the study on how to convince people about climate change among the ignorant and re-educate them.

Another $991 million went to tents along our border in Mexico. That is roughly $500 for an illegal immigrant’s tent.

There is so much more. Our bureaucrats, unelected bureaucrats, are robbing Americans blind. These people get away with ridiculous expenditures because no one is stopping them. They have too many people with too much money who give out grants for ill-purposed agendas.

