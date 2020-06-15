NYC Mayor has gates of Jewish park welded shut after he marches with hundreds

The day after Comrade Bill de Blasio marched with Black Lives Matter protesters in Harlem, he had the gates of a park in the Jewish community welded shut so the residents couldn’t get in with their children. The man is a walking double standard. He marched with a very large group of people the day before, and he allowed a large gathering of other people yesterday.

Yes. This is actually happening now! Bill de Blasio is Welding the gates at the biggest park in the Jewish community, (Borough Park, Brooklyn) So your child shouldn’t try to break in. While Hundreds of thousands of people gathered yesterday at Brooklyn Museum.#deBlasioMustGo pic.twitter.com/Q02ew5O5nZ — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) June 15, 2020

Here he is marching with hundreds.

Marching with @etcnyorg during today’s East Harlem Pray and Protest, I felt the urgency and pain of this moment — but also confidence that change will come because of the spirit of this movement and because in this city we affirm that #BlackLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/XlgqzZ4pxt — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 14, 2020

De Blasio had nothing to say about the thousands attending the black trans march Saturday at the Brooklyn Museum.

.@BilldeBlasio is silent about a crowd of thousands at black trans lives protest. Welds shut the gates to a playground in a Jewish neighborhood. New York City is lost. https://t.co/WRvxYxTzGN — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) June 15, 2020