NYC Mayor has gates of Jewish park welded shut after he marches with hundreds

The day after Comrade Bill de Blasio marched with Black Lives Matter protesters in Harlem, he had the gates of a park in the Jewish community welded shut so the residents couldn’t get in with their children. The man is a walking double standard. He marched with a very large group of people the day before, and he allowed a large gathering of other people yesterday.

Here he is marching with hundreds.

De Blasio had nothing to say about the thousands attending the black trans march Saturday at the Brooklyn Museum.

