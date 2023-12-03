NYC Normalizes Pro-Terrorist Mobs Rampaging Throughout NYC

New York City’s soft-on-crime policies are normalizing vicious pro-terrorist mobs in Manhattan. Yesterday, these lunatics rampaged throughout the city, terrorizing New Yorkers.

Raging mobs of people waving Palestinian flags and holding signs tore through New York City this weekend. Police unsuccessfully tried at times to contain the crowds, but the mob was mostly allowed to run wild.

Police are forced to stand down.

If this continues, it’s going to get much worse. It’s very simple. Anyone who has a visa needs to be sent home, and these spoiled commie college youth need to be arrested. They’re disturbing the peace and terrorizing people. They’re dangerous.

The fact that Biden has banned sending people rioting while on Visas home shows the USA has been hijacked. People better wake up.

Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of New York City again Saturday, storming Times Square after they were rebuffed as they tried to enter the American Museum of Natural History for the second weekend in a row.

The protest, which started at the Upper West Side museum at 2 p.m., included the expectation that demonstrators would enter the institution two hours later for an “anti-colonial tour.”

Around 200 anti-Israel demonstrators gathered outside the museum by 4 p.m., carrying signs and chanting, “Free Palestine,” along with antisemitic slogans like, “there is only one solution, Intifada revolution.”

Within Our Lifetime, the group that organized Saturday’s protest, asked demonstrators to show up to the museum in “small groups” adorned with Palestinian flags and banners, according to an Instagram post…

Marchers who have joined the Within Our Lifetime rallies in recent weeks have vandalized buildings like the New York Public Library, including spraying graffiti and breaking glass doors…

People tore down posters of missing Israelis.

An Upper West Side resident was left bloodied after a confrontation during a Pro-Palestine march coming from AMNH. Thousand of Palestine supporters marched through the neighborhood, ripping down many KIDNAPPED posters along the way.

Screaming, Shame Shame!” Pro-Palestine protesters storm into Manhattan Starbucks “Free Palestine!” they left shortly after demonstrating inside, one protester holding a UN flag with writing on it.

As they ran around a shopping center, they shouted, “Israel you can’t hide! You committing genocide!” -Hundreds of Palestine supporters storm through Columbus Circle Shopping Center in Manhattan, demanding to Free Palestine.

Inside the shops at Columbus Circle pic.twitter.com/VnY0nFUHx8 — katie smith (@probablyreadit) December 2, 2023

The protest is marching down Columbus Ave after police refused to let them enter the museum pic.twitter.com/iHYsvY1Nuv — katie smith (@probablyreadit) December 2, 2023

This pro-Palestine mob is storming shops in the NYC Columbus Circle area!

Security hasn’t been able to stop them.

This is ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/8Tw1ZHbBgt — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) December 3, 2023

Columbus Circle. This is an invasion of people who are wholly incompatible with our culture and way of life. pic.twitter.com/kdi8AKsBPD — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) December 3, 2023

Imagine a single provocation that tilts a charged world into a massive war. (Archduke Ferdinand’s murder, e.g.). Now imagine that your nation has been infiltrated by millions of military age religious zealots taking their orders from your sworn enemy. https://t.co/9kE4WpIB4q — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2023

