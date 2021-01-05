NYS hopes to ban body armor vests so you can’t protect yourself

The New York State Assembly is making a new move to attack gun enthusiasts in the state. They are targeting those who own or wear body vests.

If you wear a body vest in New York State, the Assembly hopes to make a felon out of you.

Newly-proposed legislation would make owning a body vest a class A misdemeanor for the first offense and a Class E felony for each subsequent offense.

In New York, a class A misdemeanor carries a punishment of up to one year in jail or three years probation with up to a $1,000 fine. The class E felony carries up to 4 years in prison or probation.

The vest protects the wearer by deflecting and absorbing physical attacks.

The United States already has laws preventing the ownership of such vests by convicted violent felons. Many states restrict the purchase of body armor or have laws about conducting violent crimes while wearing body armor.

New York wants to take protections away as they defund the police, so they can’t help you either.

Read the legislation on this link.