NY’s Unelected Gov Hochul Pretends She Did Away with COV Using Masks

Unelected Governor Kathy Hochul, like everyone in the far-left wing of her party, is a complete fraud. She is falsely attributing masks for the disappearing Omicron variant when, in fact, the masks, and certainly not her, didn’t have a thing to do with it.

There is zero evidence that masks did anything. and, in fact, there’s evidence that states ignoring masks and lockdowns did better. The virus is much smaller than the holes in masks. There is not one peer-reviewed study indicating that masks to a thing.

New York has the worst record of COV of any state. They seeded the country.

Hochul is the mask prom queen who wears a COV necklace and who wants us to all be her COV apostles.

Many on the Left are stealing the Right’s message and pretending they’re our champions for dumping the masks. Hochul is faking hero status.

Masks have been a successful part of our toolkit to fight COVID, and New Yorkers must keep wearing them in certain places throughout the State. pic.twitter.com/XLuqbnVZZ9 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 9, 2022

The frauds are gaslighting us!

Joe Biden did not crush the virus.

Democrats did not follow the data.

Blue state elites did not even follow their own restrictions.

Now they're trying to gaslight you.

Don't let them. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 9, 2022

Don't let them gaslight you. Democrats have spent two years championing lockdowns and mandates. In the name of 'science,' liberal politicians kept schools closed for months, shut down playgrounds, and completely altered the childhood of an entire generation of children. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 9, 2022

You're a damned joke. Democrats have literally nothing to do with the drop in covid cases, and vaccines were widely available because of the development and distribution plan developed prior to Biden becoming president. The rational among us have been back to normal for a YEAR. https://t.co/DjiplYK2LE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 9, 2022

18 months after everyone with a brain was against mask mandates and smothering our children and our freedoms Democrats are pretending to be campions of the reversal of their draconian Policies BS as though it never happened because SCIENCE… (polling) — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 9, 2022

