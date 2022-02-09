Fake Fact Checkers Destroying Free Speech – One Speaks for the Teacher’s Union

The fake online fact-checkers are growing. It’s a lucrative business with some very deep-pocketed leftist radicals funding them. We make mention of three here – Snopes, NewsGuard, and Media Bias Fact Check.

THE WIDESPREAD FACT-CHECKING SYSTEM

NEWSGUARD

Prager U Gets Ripped

Prager U just pointed out today that one of those lying fact-checkers — NEWSGUARD — the self-named ‘Internet Trust Tool’ — is in collusion with the AFT — the American Federation of Teachers, a very far-left organization.

The two are in a partnership, calling it a “game-changer for teachers drowning in an ocean of online dishonesty.”

Meanwhile, the AFT is as WOKE and corrupt as it can possibly be. Prager is not a news service but was torched by them anyway. Prager tried to work with them as did we. It’s pointless. They’re on a mission.

Prager wrote in an email this morning:

We all know what this really means. The teachers union is now hiding behind a third-party “fact-checker” to censor anything—and taking zero responsibility for it.

This teachers’ union has 1.7 MILLION members teaching TENS OF MILLIONS OF AMERICAN CHILDREN.

NewsGuard’s biased ratings are about to stop anything the union disagrees with from reaching millions of children across America under the guise of keeping youth safe from “dishonesty.” Most parents have no idea this is happening. Are we going to allow this institutionalized left-wing indoctrination of young minds?

And There Is Media Bias Fact Check

I have written about Newsguard in the past. An article I found tied the owner of Newsguard to George Soros as friends, although the scoundrel who contacted us for an evaluation said Soros wasn’t tied to Newsguard.

They’re nothing but self-anointed arbiters of truth.

Another loser is Media Bias Fact Check. He used to rate me as a reliable source but then he put everyone on the right, including Newsmax, in the ‘Questionable Source’ category. He loves the Times and other legacy media sites. He’s a fraud who follows NewsGuard like a lost puppy.

SNOPES, Admitting Something Is True But Still Labeling It Mostly False

Check out the typical Snopes rating system below in all its absurdity. It mimics other self-appointed fact-checkers, like NewsGuard and Media Bias Fact Check. In the rating below, Snopes rates the Biden ‘racial equity crack pipe’ story ‘Mostly False’ because it’s only one of a million government (taxpayer-funded) WOKE initiatives in the package.

The truth with these ‘fact-checks’ is usually somewhere deep in the article or just twisted in some way. In other words, the crack pipe story is TRUE but because people don’t always mention all the other garbage in the $30 million funding package, they rate it ‘false’. It’s obvious the $30 million isn’t just for crack pipes.

I had one commenter do something like this on an article we posted about the vaccine and a study in Israel. He picked on a graph that was only loosely related to the article in that it was intended merely to point out that Israel has a huge surge in COV cases. He used it to demonize the article and falsely suggested I called Africa a country.

If he wasn’t a Facebook-Soros fact-checker, he should apply for the job.

This is the kind of thing the third-party fact-checkers do. It’s just another way to destroy free speech and all dissent.

